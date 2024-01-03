"Stove is heating up" "Who cares" - Diamondbacks fans demand major signings after Tucker Barnhart's minor league contract with the Snakes

In a surprising move, the Arizona Diamondbacks have inked minor league deals with catcher Tucker Barnhart and left-hander Logan Allen, a decision that has left baseball fans on social media scratching their heads in sarcasm.

Barnhart, 32, coming off a less-than-stellar 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs where he posted a dismal .202/.285/.257 slash in 43 games, has raised eyebrows among fans. Losing his backup job and subsequently being released before a brief stint with the LA Dodgers‘ Triple-A affiliate, Barnhart now finds himself in the desert. Fans took to social media with sarcastic comments, injecting a healthy dose of comedy to the news:

"League altering." - Mocked one fan.

Logan Allen, 26, who struggled with a 5.45 ERA in 22 appearances with the Cleveland Guardians before landing in the Orioles organization, adds another layer of irony to the Diamondbacks’ minor league signings.

The social media storm continues with comments like "League changing move," emphasizing the perceived insignificance of these minor league deals in the grand scheme of league-altering transactions:

"Stove is heating up." - Added another fan.

"League changing move." - Joked one fan.

"We winning it all now."

While the Arizona Diamondbacks aim to bolster their depth with these signings, fans were quick to use sarcasm to express their skepticism and amusement. As the offseason unfolds, baseball enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more transactions, hoping for moves that truly live up to the hyperbolic comments on social media.

In the world of baseball, where fans are known for their passion and wit, the sarcastic reactions to the Diamondbacks’ recent minor league signings adds a humorous twist to the hot stove season. Whether these moves prove impactful of not, one thins is certain — the social media commentary game is on point.

