Back in January, Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman laid out a challenge to young Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie. The latter needed to go 160 innings for the season and finish with a sub-3.70 ERA.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 @T_eazy24 @ROLEX If you go over 160 innings with a 3.7 ERA or lower this season…I’ll buy you a Rolex! @T_eazy24 @ROLEX If you go over 160 innings with a 3.7 ERA or lower this season…I’ll buy you a Rolex!

A baseball season later, the 25-year-old McKenzie not only met Stroman's requirements but did so with flying colors. McKenzie helped the young Guardians team to the ALDS after posting a 2.96 ERA across 191.1 innings. He served as a prime number-two pitcher in the Guardians' starting rotation.

Stroman, being the kind and respectful player that he is, held up his end of the deal and sent the young pitcher the promised luxury watch.

"Stroman paid up! (h/t @_mlbfits)" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The Chicago Cubs pitcher, who has been polarizing due to his opinions, still garnered some plaudits and fetched respectable compliments from a portion of MLB Twitter.

Marcus Stroman's 2022 statistics

It was a rough year for Marcus Stroman and his Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies finished with a 74-88 record that was good for the non-contentious National League Central.

The 31-year-old pitcher started 25 games and posted a 6-7 record with a 3.50 ERA with 1.15 WHIP. The lack of run support and consistent pitching led to the Cubs' downfall even after the hot start of highly touted rookie and Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki.

With the departure of stalwart and All-Star Willson Contreras and the current state of the Cubs' squad for the upcoming 2023 season, it seems that it will be a long and gloomy year for the north side of Chicago.

