Struggling Anthony Volpe makes feelings clear after slump in form forces move to Yankees bench

Anthony Volpe has been struggling at the plate and failing to perform under pressure. The New York Yankees shortstop was moved to the bench in the Subway Series against the Mets on Friday.

Volpe was asked by reporters how he is dealing with it, and what he is working on to regain his form.

“It’s the same as ever," Volpe said on Friday. "The same standard I hold myself to every day. When you’re not on your timing, you feel late or quick, and a lot is gonna break down.”

While Volpe built consistency with little effort — staying intact, showing sharp defense and reflecting baseball IQ — he admitted the hits weren’t landing perfectly.

He only has 11 hits in his last 77 at-bats. However, Volpe is showing maturity beyond his age, and is willing to learn more to stay steady with his rhythm again.

For the season, he has 69 hits, including nine home runs, and a .222 batting average.

Aaron Boone has hopes for Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the media after Anthony Volpe’s move to the bench.

“I feel like one or two times a game, he has a decent swing,” Boone said on Friday, via the New York Post.

Boone has not lost hope on Volpe. The benching is likely not permanent, and he will return to the plate. Boone recalled Volpe’s performance during the fifth inning when outfielder Tyrone Taylor raced back for a strong catch.

Boone and Volpe both believe that staying in form and focused will make for a great comeback. The Yankees are on a five-game losing skid, but they remain motivated to get back on track. Even though Volpe is benched, he is focused on his role.

