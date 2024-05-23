"Such an amazing daddy to our babies" - J.P. France's wife Jessica pens heartfelt note for Astros pitcher

Jessica France, the wife of star Astros pitcher J.P. France, recently shared a heartwarming message on social media highlighting her husband’s dedication. In the post, she captured the hearts of fans and offered a glimpse into the life of an MLB player.

"How could I not be absolutely, ridiculously, insanely in love with you @thefrenchman28 you’re such an amazing daddy to our babies. We love you!" wrote Jessica in her post.

While JP France dominates on the mound, striking out hitters and earning wins for the Houston Astros, he also manages to be "an amazing daddy" to their children. Jessica posted a series of four pictures and in all of them, JP France is holding their daughter, Remington Grace France.

J.P.'s success on the field likely stems in part from the strong foundation he has at home. Excelling both as a pitcher and a father, he has created a loving and stable environment at home.

How did JP France and Jessica meet?

Jessica and J.P. France had their first date when they first connected via the dating app Bumble. She was a former TV star and had acted in series like “The Real World” and “The Challenge.”

They both got married on February 6th, 2021 and had their first child, a baby boy named Liam Patrick, on January 1st, 2023. They welcomed their second child, Remington France, on April 3rd this year. Jessica eventually left her corporate job in 2023 to give her time and support to the family.

J.P. France is currently out of the game due to a shoulder injury. He had been facing issues with his shoulder since spring training but had recovered at the right time to be present on the opening-day roster.

However, as the issue with shoulder deteriorated, he was eventually put on the injured list. The condition was termed “shoulder inflammation” by the general manager of the Astros, Dana Brown.

There are no plans to bring the pitcher back on the mound any sooner, as the team wants him to fully recover from the injury and also rehab properly to get back in shape. This allows JP France to spend more time with his family and get the support that he needs in his hard times.

