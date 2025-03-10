"Such a bad influence" - Yankees star Cody Bellinger's wife sends hilarious birthday message to Corey Seager's spouse Madisyn

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife Madisyn share an amazing friendship from the time when their partners were teammates with the LA Dodgers in the MLB. They both played an instrumental role in helping LA successfully claim the World Series in 2020.

Since then, they have gone their separate ways. Corey Seager signed with the Rangers and Cody Bellinger moved to the Chicago Cubs for two seasons before signing with the New York Yankees this past offseason.

Their wives have continued their friendship, and on Sunday, Chase Bellinger penned down a hilarious note wishing Madisyn on her 29th birthday:

"Happy birthday love you idk how you convinced me to jump in the back of a truck @madyseager.. such a bad influence."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Currently, both Corey and Cody are busy with their respective ballclubs in spring training. Bellinger is playing spring league games with the Yankees in Florida, while Seager is sweating it out with his teammates in Arizona.

Both their wives have been highly supportive of their endeavors on and off the field. But while Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager are busy with spring training, Mady and Chase went on a girls' trip to Mexico with their friends in February.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares delightful images from girls' trip to Mexico

Madisyn jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, MX, alongside her friends and wives of MLB ballplayers. The group included Cody Bellinger's wife Chase, Justin Turner's wife Kourtney, Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana Vicente, Austin Barnes' wife Nicole, Joc Pederson's wife Kelsey, and Chris Taylor's wife Mary.

Mady shared a string of images in a social media post on Mar. 2, showcasing the fun-filled time that she spent alongside her friends in Mexico.

Take a look at the post, which was captioned as:

"This & yap ❤️‍🔥 "

Chase dropped a hilarious reaction to the post. Her comment read:

"Ball goes in the hole not past the hole."

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

To celebrate her birthday on Sunday, Mady went on a relaxing lunch with her friends and then went out with Corey for a romantic dinner date.

