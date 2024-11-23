"Such a dumb move";"F**k you Mark Shapiro, f**k you Roger Atkins" - Fans slam Blue Jays after team reportedly non-tenders 31-year-old Jordan Romano

After six years playing in front of his hometown, relief pitcher Jordan Romano was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 31-year-old is now a free agent after only appearing in 15 games this season, which ended after the pitcher decided to undergo season-ending elbow surgery in July.

In 2024, Romano had a 6.59 ERA with eight saves in 13.2 innings pitched. This comes after two back-to-back seasons with 36 saves while earning All-Star selection in both of the years.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blue Jays fans weren't happy with the decision to non-tender and let their thoughts known on social media.

"Unbelievably stupid. I will not attend another game until Atkins and Shapiro are gone," one fan commented.

"what the f**k what the f**k f**k you atkins f**k you shapiro f**k you rogers f**k you all you are the b***ards of the earth and hell doesn’t have a pit deep enough for you all," another threw F-Bombs at Blue Jays front office.

"Such a dumb move," another wrote.

"We’ll miss you king. (Please come back on a team friendly deal)," one said.

Expand Tweet

"Such a Yankee. Will come in and throw gas and 0.10 ERA," another fan predicted.

"Now let's see how he goes around as a free agent," another added.

Blue Jays' moves on non-tender deadline

Ahead of Friday’s 8 p.m. ET non-tender deadline, the Blue Jays also non-tendered fellow right-hander Dillon Tate. He was projected to earn $1.9 million via arbitration following a season where he pitched to a 4.66 ERA across 3.1 innings in four appearances.

However, the club tendered seven players, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho, Alejandro Kirk, Ernie Clement, Alek Manoah, Erik Swanson, and Zach Pop (out of options). All of these players are now arbitration-eligible players.

Non-tendering Jordan Romano and Tate means the Blue Jays front office will have a bullpen to fill. Last season, their bullpen was at the bottom among the MLB teams finishing, 29th in ERA (4.82), 30th in FIP (4.84) and fWAR (-2.5).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback