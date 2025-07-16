"Suck it Big Dumper" - Mic’d-Up Clayton Kershaw takes a shot at Cal Raleigh after silencing 2025 HR Derby champ

Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw might be in the latter stages of his career but the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran still knows how to entertain a crowd.

The veteran ace, making his 11th All-Star appearance at Truist Park on Tuesday, was mic’d up with the FOX broadcast team as he took the mound in the second inning of the Midsummer Classic.

“This is so weird talking to you guys,” Kershaw said. “Holy cow.”

Kershaw followed NL starter Paul Skenes in the second inning. The veteran Dodgers star faced reigning MLB Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh and 2023 Derby champion Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The two-time World Series winner got the better of both batters and was retired by NL manager Dave Roberts after his two outs to preserve a 2-0 lead for the team. As Kershaw made his way back to the dugout and high-fived his tNL teammates, he was heard taking a hilarious shot at Cal Raleigh, also known by his nickname the Big Dumper.'

"Suck it Big Dumper," Kershaw was heard saying in the dugout.

Clayton Kershaw makes elite list after 11th All-Star appearance

Clayton Kershaw, who became only the third active MLB pitcher with 3000 strikeouts earlier this month, joined another illustrious list by featuring in his 11th All-Star game.

Only Warren Spahn (14), Mariano Rivera (13), and Tom Seaver (12) are the other pitchers with more All-Star appearances than Kershaw, who is tied with Roger Clemens (11).

"I'm old. Been around a while, I guess,” Kershaw said. “It's a very awesome, special thing to get to come to All-Star Games. I remember the first one, how special that was, and I don't think a lot's changed for me over the years to get to come to these things.

"So I don't take that for granted. I think it's really awesome. It very well -- I mean, I shouldn't be here anyway – so it's very possible this could be my last one. I can't say it another way. It was a very awesome night. Special.”

While Clayton Kershaw's scoreless outing helped the NL preserve the early lead, the AL came from behind to make it 6-6 in the ninth inning to send it to a swing-off.

Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs to take the NL to victory in the first swing-off in All-Star game history. Schwarber was named the All-Star MVP for helping the NL to their second win in the last 12 Midsummer Classics.

