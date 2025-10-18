  • home icon
  "Suck it the rest of you wannabes" - Fans erupt as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts trolls haters after dramatic NLCS Game 4 win

“Suck it the rest of you wannabes” - Fans erupt as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts trolls haters after dramatic NLCS Game 4 win

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 18, 2025 05:49 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers are looking to become repeat winners in 2025 (Source: Imagn)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dubbed as the "evil empire" online for spending a record sum of money in acquiring top talent in the sport. Their super team completed a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series and are looking to repeat as World Series champions.

Los Angeles manager, Dave Roberts, had a strong message for fans, raising questions about the team's methods. During the postgame trophy presentation ceremony on Friday, the skipper said:

"I'll tell you what, before this season started, they said the Dodgers are ruining baseball. Let’s get four more wins and really ruin baseball, let's go."
Dodgers fans quickly took to X to back Roberts. They claimed that other teams' fanbases are making the Dodgers' success a correlation with their spending as an excuse for their failures. Here are a few reactions:

"Preach Dave. Suck it the rest of you wannnabes," a fan said.
"Everybody who hates the Dodgers and what they’re doing please keep up the good work. This crybaby wave y’all are on is making this way more enjoyable than I could’ve imagined," a fan wrote.
"You heard our fearless leader. Let’s get four more wins and give them something to really cry about," another fan said.
"Look if everyone is gonna hate you might as well lean into it," a fan commented.
"Thats what you get when you spend money and not be cheap like the Yanks," a fan trolled New York.
"The only people running baseball are the ones who think a salary cap will change anything. The teams with bad owners will continue to be bad, just like in sports with a salary cap," a fan opined.
ESPN analyst Jeff Passan, in his column last week, had stated that the MLB owners could use the result of the NLCS as an example to determine the gap between the heavy spenders like the Dodgers and small-market teams like Milwaukee.

With the MLB heading towards a lockout in the following offseason, the majority of the ownership will be looking to implement a salary cap to regulate player salaries. This could result in a lockout in 2027 with the MLB Players Association.

Dave Roberts states Dodgers' revenue-spending model should be MLB standard

The Dodgers earned $752 million in revenue from 2024 and decided to invest $549 million, including $150 million in luxury tax, into their roster's payroll. That was 73.0 percent of their earnings.

Dave Roberts during the pregame press conference on Friday, cited that standard for other teams to follow.

"I can't speak to what revenue we're bringing in, but our ownership puts it back into players, a big chunk of it... that's the way it should be with all ownership groups," Roberts said.

The Dodgers await the winners of the American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. They are looking to become the first back-to-back champions since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees dynasty.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

