"Suits you" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara chimes in with pride as husband gears up for his MLB comeback with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays made a big splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by getting Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen.
Bieber, who is gearing up to make his return, hasn't pitched once this season. He has been recovering from Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury last season.
On Saturday, Bieber's wife, Kara, expressed pride, resharing a photo of Bieber in Toronto gear and writing:
"Suits you."
Earlier this week, after the trade was finalized, Kara posted a heartfelt message, bidding farewell to Cleveland. She wrote:
"Words can't really cover how thankful I am for our time in Cleveland. The last 8 years have been something so special, because of you guys. We grew up here. Thank you @cleguardians. Although I'm still processing everything, we're really excited for our next chapter. 🇨🇦 @bluejays."
Now leading the AL East, the Blue Jays believe a healthy Bieber could be postseason material. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said:
“Obviously, the guy has been elite and performed really well on really big stages. He has been the best pitcher in the game at certain points. That was important to us, raising our potential and raising our bar.”
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber hints at his return date
In his latest media availability, former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber spoke about his recovery and hinted that his return date might not be too far away.
"I'm very close to being ready for the big leagues, so I'm definitely feeling excited and fresh," Bieber said via The Toronto Sun. "Now, I just need to keep building up volume and be ready so that when I hit the mound, I have no restrictions and can compete."
The two-time All-Star threw a bullpen session on Friday and things have been smooth. He will be scheduled for at least two minor league assignments before finally joining the Blue Jays.
Bieber is scheduled to start on Sunday for the Buffalo Bisons against the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field. With the Blue Jays leading the AL East, Shane Bieber's addition could just give them an edge in the upcoming postseason run.