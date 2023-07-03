Supermodel Josie Canseco calls dad Jose Canseco her "favorite human" on former MLB star's 59th birthday

Former MLB star Jose Canseco recently celebrated his 59th birthday, and his daughter Josie Canseco, a supermodel, took to Instagram Stories to send him a heartfelt message.

Josie expressed her love and admiration for her father, calling him her "favorite human" in a touching birthday tribute.

Jose Canseco and Josie canseco

"Happy Birthday to my Favorite Human!" Josie wrote.

The bond between a father and daughter is a special one, and Josie's words truly captured the deep affection she has for her dad.

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, is a beautiful model who has appeared in Playboy Magazine and Summer Break; she also appeared in one of Kygo's music videos.

She has modeled for companies like Sherri Hill. She maintains an active social media presence with 1.2 million Instagram followers alone.

As Jose Canseco celebrated another year of life, the heartfelt message from his daughter served as a reminder of the love and support that surround him.

Jose Canseco's relationship with Josie's mom Jessica

Several issues caused Jose Canseco, a former baseball player, and his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, to end their marriage.

After exchanging vows in a private ceremony in August 1996, their marriage quickly encountered problems. In 1997, Jose was arrested for assaulting Jessica, resulting in his receiving one year of probation in January 1998.

Their marriage eventually unraveled, leading to their divorce in 2000. As part of the settlement, Jessica received a substantial sum of $8 million.

In 2008, Jose Canseco made cheating allegations against Jessica and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. He claimed that Jessica and Rodriguez had engaged in an affair, although Rodriguez vehemently denied the accusations.

Jessica took to Twitter to vehemently deny any romantic involvement with Rodriguez, stating that they were merely friends.

However, Jose persisted with similar accusations in 2019, suggesting that Rodriguez was cheating on his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, with Jessica. Once again, Jessica firmly denied these claims, labeling them as false accusations.

Throughout these controversies, Jessica Canseco has strived to distance herself from the rumors and has remained focused on her own life.

Meanwhile, Jose Canseco's personal life has been marked by numerous controversies, including his admission of using performance-enhancing drugs during his MLB career.

While Jose Canseco enjoyed an illustrious career in baseball, his tumultuous personal life and the controversies surrounding his relationships have continued to make headlines over the years.

