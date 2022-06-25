"Sweet Jesus, did he kill him?" "The Venezuelan nightmare" - Baseball World reacts to former San Francisco Giants slugger Pablo Sandoval demolishing catcher at home plate in Mexican Baseball League game

Former San Francisco Giants slugger and World Series champion Pablo Sandoval is still playing professional baseball.

The veteran switch hitter is currently playing in the Mexican Baseball League. Earlier today, he was seen trucking a catcher in a home-plate collision.

It was a crazy collision, but it looked like Sandoval had zero intentions of sliding. Hopefully, the catcher is okay, and there are no long-term injuries suffered.

This type of play is outlawed across Major League Baseball after a collision at the plate that caused Buster Posey to miss significant time due to head trauma. This is unacceptable by Sandoval, and he should be disciplined for his actions in some manner.

Many fans reacted to the wild collision at the plate. One fan asked if Sandoval nearly killed the catcher. It certainly did not look good from the video. Hopefully, everyone involved is okay.

Another fan called Sandoval the Venezuelan nightmare after his collision at the plate. It would certainly be a nightmare scenario if one saw him barrelling down the baseline for a home-plate collision.

Overall, this was a crazy home-plate collision and is rarely seen in today's game. Hopefully, the catcher is able to recover from the injury.

Top 3 moments from Pablo Sandoval's career

Pablo Sandoval won three World Series titles

Pablo Sandoval had a decorated MLB career that spanned 14 seasons with three different teams. The majority of his career was with the San Francisco Giants, where he won three World Series titles.

Here's a look at Sandoval's top three moments from his career.

3) May 12, 2009: Sandoval blasts a three-run walk-off home run

This moment came early in "Panda's" career. The Giants were trailing the Washington Nationals by a score of 7-6 in the ninth inning before Sandoval walked it off with a three-run homer.

2) May 21, 2013: Sandoval walks it off for Giants

This moment once again took place against the Washington Nationals. This time in the 13th inning. What a towering home run!

1) 2012 World Series Game 1: Sandoval hits three home runs

The all-time greatest moment of Sandoval's career came in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series against the Detroit Tigers, where he belted out three home runs.

