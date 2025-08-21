"Take my elbow king I don’t need it" - Fans flood Aaron Judge's latest post with recovery wishes amid growing injury concern

The New York Yankees' handling of Aaron Judge's injury has been lackluster to say the least. After the captain suffered a right elbow flexor strain in the last week of July, the team couldn't figure out a return timeline for him, initially placing him on the Injured List. While Judge made his way back to the team as Designated Hitter, that made matters complicated as regular DH Giancarlo Stanton had to be pushed to take reps in the outfield. There was further confusion this week when manager Aaron Boone suggested on WFAN Radio that he was unsure whether Judge could regain full fitness while throwing in the outfield. He had reportedly been practicing throws at a distance of 150 feet. &quot;I don’t think we’re going to see him back to throwing like he normally does at any point this year, but that’s OK, too,&quot; Boone said. &quot;We’ve got to feel like he can go out there and be able to protect himself and represent himself.&quot; Before their game on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Judge struck back at his manager's comments, saying he is trying to regain full fitness. “I don’t know why he said that,” the slugger said. ” He hasn’t seen me throw the past two weeks. I’m pretty confident I’ll get back [to throwing at 100%].”Boone had to retract his stance soon after, acknowledging that he had &quot;overstated&quot; the intention behind his words: “I think I was trying to say, initially, that I don’t expect him coming out and making Aaron Judge throws that we’ve become accustomed to seeing.&quot; From Judge's words, it was clear that he was trying to avoid a question that could cause panic amongst the fanbase because he is aware of how crucial he is to the team currently. But the confusion amongst the team has spilled over to the Yankees faithful. They made their feelings known on Judge's latest promotional post for Prime. While the post was unrelated to the injury, they showed their concerns for Judge and his right elbow. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Take my elbow king I don't need it,&quot; one fan wrote.Comments on Aaron Judge's Instagram post (Source: @thejudge44/Instagram)Aaron Judge ready to take care of businessThe Yankees, thanks to a 10th-inning two-run homer, his fifth in six games, helped them take Game 2, 6-4, in the two-game series against the Rays. They mean business, as per their captain. “We’ve been playing our game these past couple of series,” Judge said. “We’ll stay locked in on that, control what we can control, and take care of business.”With this win, the Yankees are now on a five-game win streak and have seven wins in their last eight games. They have subsequently snatched second spot from the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings and are in one of the AL Wild Card spots.