"Take my left forearm"; "My heart just dropped" - Yankees fans express dismay as Juan Soto exits Yankees game following forearm discomfort 

New York Yankees fans were left expressing their dismay after superstar Juan Soto exited Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins early due to an injury. Soto, who has been having an MVP-caliber season in his first year in the Bronx, left the game following a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning. The Yankees announced that Soto was dealing with left forearm discomfort.

Soto’s departure came as a significant blow to the Yankees, as he was replaced by Alex Verdugo in the lineup. Verdugo took over in left field, while Aaron Judge moved back to his usual spot in right field. The exact severity of Soto’s injury is still unknown, and further updates are expected after the game.

Outfielder Jasson Dominguez has apparently been retired from a Triple-A game

Adding to the intrigue, according to reports, Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez was taken out of the game before the eighth inning while he was on a rehab assignment in Triple-A. This move has led to speculation that Dominguez might be called up to the major league roster if Soto’s injury sidelines him for an extended period.

New York Yankees fans took to social media to voice their concerns and frustrations over Soto’s injury. The 25-year-old has been a dominant force this season, boasting a .318 batting average, .424 OBP, .603 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.027 OPS. He is a leading candidate for the American League MVP award, alongside teammate Aaron Judge.

"Take my left forearm," joked one disappointed fan.

"I am crying myself to sleep," wrote one fan.

Juan Soto’s performance has been crucial for the Yankees’ success this season, and his potential absence could have significant implications for the team’s playoff aspirations. As the Yankees await further medical evaluations, fans are holding their breath, hoping for positive news regarding Soto’s health.

"My heart just dropped," added another fan.

"Can I leave my job because I’m feeling discomfort?" posted one user on X.

For now, the Yankees must prepare for the possibility of playing without one of their star players. The team’s depth will be tested, and all eyes will be on Jason Dominguez if he is indeed called up to fill the void left by Soto’s injury.

