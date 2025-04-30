"Take the ugly hat off" - MLB fans split over Anne Hathaway rocking Yankees merch

The New York Yankees is the most successful franchise in MLB history and boasts a tremendous fan following with Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway being one of them.

Ad

The Academy Award-winning actress shared a picture on social media with a Yankees hat. She also wore a New York Knicks jacket with the soccer team Arsenal's jersey underneath.

However, fans were split over Hathaway repping a Yankees hat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Take the ugly hat off and we’re good," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Wrong hat tho," wrote another fan.

"Knicks and Yankees? That’s a win-win," chimed in another.

The reactions continued to be split over her outfit choice.

"Nice jacket, shitty hat, shitty jersey," claimed a fan.

"She supports all my teams."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Academy Award-winning actress was born in Brooklyn and is an alum of New York University. She is a known Yankees fan and showed her excitement last season when the Bronx Bombers made it to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

While the Knicks lost Game 5 of their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, the Yankees repaid Anne Hathaway's support by routing the Baltimore Orioles 15-3 to tie the series.

Ad

Yankees make history with Orioles rout

The Yankees made history in the second game of the series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice went back to back to back to open the game on Tuesday against Orioles starter Kyle Gibson in a five-run first inning.

This was the second time the Bronx Bombers hit three consecutive homers to start a game this year. They recorded back-to-back-to-back home runs on March 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers with former Yankee Nestor Cortes on the mound. Tuesday's three consecutive home runs meant the Yankees are the only team in MLB history to accomplish the feat twice in one season.

Ad

Grisham had tied Aaron Judge with his home run from the lead-off spot. However, the Yankees captain dismissed the first pitched he saw to reclaim his lead in the team's home run charts with nine dingers.

“I can’t let him have that,” Judge said while smiling. “It was fun. I’m happy he gave us the lead, and we were tied for a second, but I had to take that back.”

The Yankees have the momentum heading into the rubber game of the series against the Orioles on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More