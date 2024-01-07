The New York Yankees are still feeling out of sorts, having not acquired a credible name for their pitching staff yet. As per insider reports, Yankees management is still pursuing a few free agents but fans' frustration is growing with just five weeks left for spring training.

The Bombers were surprised the most when the biggest available pitcher on the market, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, decided to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite his higher annual income in the Bronx.

Hal Steinbrenner and his team were left to look at other options but the ones left are expected to attract deals way more than what the Yanks are looking to sign as a short-term option in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They have been closely linked to Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease all offseason but the Yankees will have to shed some of their prospects as the White Sox are in a rebuilding season of rebuild. Looking at their current farm system, it isn't strong enough to produce what Chicago wants in return.

New York has also been linked to recent World Series winner Jordan Montgomery since the start of the offseason but as per the latest reports, other teams have taken the lead in those sweepstakes.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions against Steinbrenner and his 'interest' in a significant pitcher.

Expand Tweet

"Another basement bargain player," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Talk is cheap," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What does the current New York Yankees starting rotation look like?

The Yankees are sorted with their ace, Geritt Cole, who will look to keep up his AL Cy Young winning form. But behind him, there are conspicuous question marks.

They would expect Carlos Rodon to be back in form after the worst season of his career. Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes round off the rotation but they are in need of a fifth starter and want to add more to their depth charts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.