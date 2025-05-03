  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 3

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 3

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 03, 2025 18:11 GMT
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Rays are facing the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a series on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The American League East rivals are familiar with each other, and the Yankees picked up a win in the series opener.

Ad

Zack Littell is on the mound for the Rays, and he entered the game 1-5 with a 5.03 ERA. The Yankees were countering with Ryan Yarbrough, who is 0-0 with a 4.11 ERA.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Total
Tampa Bay Rays0 1 00
New York Yankees1 0 00
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Player Stats

Tampa Bay Rays

Batters - TBABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Díaz, YDH1000100.2460.701
Morel, CLF2000020.2220.689
Lowe, B2B2000000.2050.557
Caminero3B2000000.2440.716
Mead1B1000100.1460.421
CaballeroRF2110000.2390.702
MisnerCF2000000.2980.856
Jansen, DC0000100.1540.544
WallsSS0001000.1550.441
Totals1211132
Ad
Pitchers - TBIPHRERBBKHRERA
Littell41110214.74
Totals4111021
Ad

New York Yankees

Batters - NYYABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
BellingerCF2000000.1920.604
JudgeRF2111010.4311.318
Rice1B2000010.260.932
GoldschmidtDH2000000.3550.892
Wells, AC1000000.2040.703
VolpeSS1000000.2370.78
DomínguezLF1000000.2260.68
Cabrera, O3B1000000.2770.685
Vivas2B10000000.5
Totals1311102
Pitchers - NYYIPHRERBBKHRERA
Yarbrough41113203.72
Totals4111320
About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications