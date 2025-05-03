Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 3

The Tampa Bay Rays are facing the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a series on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The American League East rivals are familiar with each other, and the Yankees picked up a win in the series opener.

Zack Littell is on the mound for the Rays, and he entered the game 1-5 with a 5.03 ERA. The Yankees were countering with Ryan Yarbrough, who is 0-0 with a 4.11 ERA.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Tampa Bay Rays 0 1 0 0 New York Yankees 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Player Stats

Tampa Bay Rays

Batters - TB AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Díaz, YDH 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.246 0.701 Morel, CLF 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.222 0.689 Lowe, B2B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.205 0.557 Caminero3B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.244 0.716 Mead1B 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.146 0.421 CaballeroRF 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.239 0.702 MisnerCF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.298 0.856 Jansen, DC 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.154 0.544 WallsSS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.155 0.441 Totals 12 1 1 1 3 2

Pitchers - TB IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Littell 4 1 1 1 0 2 1 4.74 Totals 4 1 1 1 0 2 1

New York Yankees

Batters - NYY AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS BellingerCF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.192 0.604 JudgeRF 2 1 1 1 0 1 0.431 1.318 Rice1B 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.26 0.932 GoldschmidtDH 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.355 0.892 Wells, AC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.204 0.703 VolpeSS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.237 0.78 DomínguezLF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.226 0.68 Cabrera, O3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.277 0.685 Vivas2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 Totals 13 1 1 1 0 2

Pitchers - NYY IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Yarbrough 4 1 1 1 3 2 0 3.72 Totals 4 1 1 1 3 2 0

