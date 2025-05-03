Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 3
The Tampa Bay Rays are facing the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a series on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The American League East rivals are familiar with each other, and the Yankees picked up a win in the series opener.
Ad
Zack Littell is on the mound for the Rays, and he entered the game 1-5 with a 5.03 ERA. The Yankees were countering with Ryan Yarbrough, who is 0-0 with a 4.11 ERA.
Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.
Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.
His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.
When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.