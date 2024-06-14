"Tampa Bay region is really important to baseball" - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred prioritizes future of new stadium

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, on his annual tour to see all teams during the season, was at Tropicana Field on Thursday for the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs. During his time there, he talked about Tampa Bay's proposal for a new stadium and how he is prioritizing getting it approved.

“I feel a good deal of confidence that they’re going to be able to get it done,” Rob Manfred told the Tampa Bay Times. “We think the Tampa Bay region is really important to baseball. Getting a concrete agreement with respect to what the future of the stadium is going to be is just absolutely top of the list for us.”

On the other end, St. Petersburg City Council members were discussing the Rays’ new stadium proposal during a meeting at City Hall on Thursday.

Tropicana Field doesn't generate enough revenue and is located too far from Tampa Bay's primary population. This proposal is important for the Rays' future in the city. Positive developments would dismiss any hesitation about the franchise relocating.

Rob Manfred confident in Rays' administration's ability to see this through

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Rays officials are keeping Rob Manfred in the loop regarding the development of the reportedly $1.3 billion planned pavilion-style ballpark.

“The broad strokes of the deal, I’m more than satisfied with,” Rob Manfred said (via Tampa Bay Times). “I think that, like on most issues, the Rays do a really good job in terms of structuring agreements. And I think that they’re on the right path.

“I think they’ve done a phenomenal job In Tampa Bay, competing, and I think enhanced revenue streams just provides flexibility that can only make things better."

The financial burden for the stadium will be shared by the team (contributing $700 million plus cost overruns), and Pinellas County will contribute the other $600 million. This new stadium is expected to increase revenue, which will help the Tampa Bay Rays compete with other big-market teams in the league.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on July 11. County commissioners will also have a say, but their voting dates have yet to be finalized.

