  • Tanner Scott’s wife Maddie and son sport matching blue tones as Dodgers head to Toronto for World Series

Tanner Scott’s wife Maddie and son sport matching blue tones as Dodgers head to Toronto for World Series

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 23, 2025 08:39 GMT
Tanner Scott and Maddie Scott are headed to Toronto for the World Series (Source: Instagram @maddieeescott/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster is flying all the way to Canada for the first leg of the World Series in Toronto, as they hope to win back-to-back rings. Bullpen arm Tanner Scott has made his intentions clear to join the active roster after missing four weeks due to an abscess excision.

Joining him in Toronto is his family, wife Maddie Scott, and son, Bo Alexander. Maddie posted a heartwarming picture of herself and Bo on their way to the East Coast. The mother-son duo wore matching blue outfits that radiated the Dodger Blue.

Tanner Scott's wife, Maddie, and son Bo's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @maddieeescott)

Maddie and Tanner Scott have been together since the reliever's time in Baltimore. The couple got engaged in July 2021 before tying the knot four months later. They welcomed Bo into their lives in September 2023. The Scott family also includes Otis, their pet goldendoodle, who is an integral part.

Maddie and Bo would be hoping to catch a glimpse of Tanner Scott taking the field as one of the Dodgers' bullpen arms. He is yet to play in this postseason, having last played a game on September 26. He was left out of the NLDS and NLCS rosters due to the excision procedure.

In his absence, starter-turned-reliever Roki Sasaki has taken the job of the closer for the Dodgers. Scott, in his interviews on Monday, stated that he is ready to help out the Los Angeles pitching staff.

“I feel a lot better now. There were a few days where it felt miserable,” Scott said via True Blue LA. “I’m throwing, threw a couple of bullpens. I’ll see where it takes me. … I feel healthy. I definitely feel better than I did coming off that Phillies series. I wasn’t feeling great.”
Maddie Scott relishes traveling to Toronto

Maddie Scott shared a picture of the beautiful interior of Toronto Pearson International Airport as they arrived in the Canadian city. The picture showcased the vibrant rainbow-themed artpiece hanging above with the "Welcome to Toronto" sign beneath it.

Maddie Scott's Instagram Story at the Toronto Pearson International Airport (Source: Instagram @maddieeescott)

Tanner Scott would hope to end the year on a high note after a rollercoaster season. In his first season at the Dodgers, he went 1-4, with a 4.74 ERA in 61 appearances for the club, far below the lofty expectations set forth by him in the previous years.

