Tarik Skubal drops 1-word reaction to Jack Flaherty's $35,000,000 Detroit Tigers move

Reigning Cy Young Tarik Skubal is reuniting with Jack Flaherty after the latter reportedly signed a two-year, $35 million contract with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to conclude his free agency.

Skubal, who has been with the Tigers since making his MLB debut with the team in 2020, shared pitching duties with Flaherty after Detroit signed him in the 2023 offseason. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in July 2024.

Now, with Flaherty returning to Detroit for another stint, Skubal expressed his excitement with a one-word reaction on Instagram.

"9," Skubal captioned his Instagram story.

Flaherty is expected to start behind Skubal in a five-man rotation with Reese Olson, right-hander Alex Cobb and right-hander Jackson Jobe. The reigning AL Cy Young winner was keen on a reunion with Flaherty and had expressed his admiration on the "Foul Territory" podcast in January.

"I love Jack," Skubal said after accepting his Cy Young. "He's a hell of a talent. If there's a guy I want on the mound that's not me on our team, I want him on the mound. ... He has the respect of the guys in that clubhouse. I'd love to have him back."

Jack Flaherty, Tarik Skubal share endearing exchange on Detroit reunion

Jack Flaherty, like Tarik Skubal, was looking forward to reuniting with the All-Star pitcher in Detroit. Flaherty shared a montage of Skubal in a post on X following the news of his return to Detroit. Skubal reacted to Flaherty's post with a salute emoji.

Flaherty signed a one-year deal with the Tigers in 2023 but was traded to the Dodgers in July 2024. However, the right-handed pitcher wanted to stay in Detroit with Skubal as the No.1 starter for the team.

"I wanted to stay in Detroit," Flaherty said Jan. 23 on the "Foul Territory" show. "We had conversations. I loved it there. I thought the combo of me and Skub was incredible. ... We've been talking to them and talking to other teams. It would be fun to go back there."

The Tigers made the postseason for the first time in 10 years last season and the front office has made a few moves this offseason to have another go at the playoffs next season.

