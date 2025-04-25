Tarik Skubal drops 3-word prediction during Pistons' NBA Round 1 playoffs game against Knicks

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal enjoyed an off day on Thursday by watching Game 3 of the Round 1 NBA playoffs between the Detroit Pistons and the NY Knicks at Little Caesars Arena in Michigan.

Skubal had a great vantage point of the NBA matchup on Thursday night and even shared an image of the action on the court with a three-word prediction, supporting the progression of the Pistons to the next round.

"Pistons in 5."

The Pistons fought back valiantly in quarter 4 against the Knicks but ultimately lost the contest. The Knicks took Game 3 by a 118-116 scoreline on Thursday night and now lead 2-1 in the playoffs series.

Game 4 of the series will again be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday night before the teams move to MSG in New York for Game 5.

The 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner has been decent with his starts in 2025. He is 2-2 for the season, with an ERA of 2.83, 29 strikeouts and 1.12 WHIP in five starts this campaign.

He started the season with back-to-back losses against the Dodgers and the Mariners, but since then, bounced back with two wins in the last three big league starts.

Tarik Skubal continues his friendship with NBA star Devin Booker

Tarik Skubal loves everything Detroit. Since he made his big league debut with the Tigers in 2020, Skubal has been seen at various sporting events, supporting a Detroit franchise. He has been to an NHL game to cheer for the Red Wings and is a huge fan of the Lions in the NFL.

Like him, his good friend and Phoenix Suns PG, Devin Booker is also a Lions fan. The duo showcased their bond once again when Booker gifted a pair of his Nike shoes to Skubal.

"Tarik Skubal and Devin Booker's friendship continues! Booker sent Skubal a pair of his new Nike shoes."

The Tigers will now open a three-game series against the Orioles on Friday and Skubal will be making his next start in the series finale on Sunday.

