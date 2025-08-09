Tarik Skubal fires off scathing 3-word remark during Mike Trout’s at-bat after umpire's controversial call

There was a lot of frustration for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who was reduced to his shortest stint this season with just 4.2 innings of action in the 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Not just the Angels' offense, but some of the calls in the game, added to that frustration.In the very first innings, Skubal got the first two outs. With Mike Trout at the plate, Skubal's second pitch of the at-bat, a 97.2 mph fastball, took the top left corner but was called a ball by the umpire. With that on his mind, another 98.4 mph fastball by Skubal landed within the strike zone but to his surprise, it was called another ball.The pitch seemed a bit off from the center of the strike zone but no way near being called a ball. Skubal looked straight at home plate umpire Tom Hanahan and made his feelings known. Expressing his frsutration, Skubal said: &quot;That's f**kn' horrible.&quot;There has been a growing call for the Automatic Ball-Strike System to be implemented in the MLB to bring in more accountability and ability for managers to challenge a call. After being experimented in the minor leagues and in Spring Training, the ABS challenge system was used in this year's All-Star Game.Despite being 3-0 behind, Skubal worked himself back in the at-bat with a strike before Trout lined out to third baseman. The former 3x MVP faced Skubal again leading off in the fourth innings where he struck out. In the following frame, he reached for a single that led to the Detroit starter leaving the mound.Tarik Skubal faces heat from Angels offenseMajority of the defending AL Cy Young winner's problems came in the fifth innings, when Gustavo Campnero and Zach Neto went yard back-to-back for three runs to take the Halos to a 4-3 lead.While Tarik Skubal avoided the loss because of late comeback by the Tigers, these were the first back-to-back homers he had earned since 2021. Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery had some words for his batters after the game.“He’s one of the best in the league. Obviously, Campy gave us a big lift there, and to have that kind of output against him, you feel pretty good,&quot; Montgomery said.Following the game, Skubal dropped behind Boston Red Sox's Garrett Crochet in the American League ERA standings with an 11-3, 2.34 ERA.