  Tarik Skubal fires off scathing 3-word remark during Mike Trout's at-bat after umpire's controversial call

Tarik Skubal fires off scathing 3-word remark during Mike Trout’s at-bat after umpire's controversial call

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 09, 2025 12:48 GMT
Tarik Skubal wasn
Tarik Skubal wasn't happy with a call during Mike Trout's at-bat (Source: Getty Images)

There was a lot of frustration for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who was reduced to his shortest stint this season with just 4.2 innings of action in the 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Not just the Angels' offense, but some of the calls in the game, added to that frustration.

In the very first innings, Skubal got the first two outs. With Mike Trout at the plate, Skubal's second pitch of the at-bat, a 97.2 mph fastball, took the top left corner but was called a ball by the umpire. With that on his mind, another 98.4 mph fastball by Skubal landed within the strike zone but to his surprise, it was called another ball.

The pitch seemed a bit off from the center of the strike zone but no way near being called a ball. Skubal looked straight at home plate umpire Tom Hanahan and made his feelings known.

also-read-trending Trending

Expressing his frsutration, Skubal said: "That's f**kn' horrible."

There has been a growing call for the Automatic Ball-Strike System to be implemented in the MLB to bring in more accountability and ability for managers to challenge a call. After being experimented in the minor leagues and in Spring Training, the ABS challenge system was used in this year's All-Star Game.

Despite being 3-0 behind, Skubal worked himself back in the at-bat with a strike before Trout lined out to third baseman. The former 3x MVP faced Skubal again leading off in the fourth innings where he struck out. In the following frame, he reached for a single that led to the Detroit starter leaving the mound.

Tarik Skubal faces heat from Angels offense

Majority of the defending AL Cy Young winner's problems came in the fifth innings, when Gustavo Campnero and Zach Neto went yard back-to-back for three runs to take the Halos to a 4-3 lead.

While Tarik Skubal avoided the loss because of late comeback by the Tigers, these were the first back-to-back homers he had earned since 2021. Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery had some words for his batters after the game.

“He’s one of the best in the league. Obviously, Campy gave us a big lift there, and to have that kind of output against him, you feel pretty good," Montgomery said.

Following the game, Skubal dropped behind Boston Red Sox's Garrett Crochet in the American League ERA standings with an 11-3, 2.34 ERA.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

