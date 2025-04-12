Tarik Skubal gets honest about Tigers’ bizarre rule that ended his long-hair era

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal remains one of the most dominant pitchers in the league after his maiden Cy Young-winning campaign with the team last year.
However, the 28-year-old could have had a different look on the mound if it wasn't for a bizarre rule. Skubal, who has been with the Tigers since being drafted by Detroit in 2018, shed light on the team's rule that made him cut down his long hair.
In a conversation with sportscaster Chris Rose of Jomboy Media, the reigning Cy Young winner got honest about cutting his hair after being drafted.
"When I was drafted in 2018, we had the rule that you couldn't have hair on your collar. So they made me cut my hair the first day they sent me. They're like, 'Hey, you have to cut your hair before tomorrow.' So, I went to a like, Great Clips or whatever and cut my hair and apparently I didn't cut it short enough.
"So I went back the next day, and they're like, 'Did you cut your hair?' I said yeah, it took like three inches off, and they're like, 'Well, it's still not short enough.' I was like 'Do I need to cut it all off?' and they said yes."
While Tarik Skubal said he doesn't want to live through the process of growing his hair back again, Chris Rose seemingly persuaded him to think about it after giving the example of Tyler Glasnow's look.
"He's got great lettuce man," Skubal said of Glasnow's hair. I look at everyone with good hair, and I'm like, 'That looks good.' Maybe you know, I might (grow it back).
Tarik Skubal welcomed Tigers removing nostalgic keyhole from Comercia Park
The Detroit Tigers got rid of the keyhole (a patch of dirt between the mound and the batter's box) at Comercia Park ahead of the series final against the New York Yankees last week.
Tigers ace welcomed the change, saying he wasn't a fan of the nostalgic patch that used to feature in old-school ballparks.
"I might get some heat for this, but they asked what we thought of it, and I said I didn't really like it," Skubal said on Wednesday. "I wasn't a fan of it. Obviously, I understand from a fan perspective. It's unique and stuff, but just from a visual perspective, it's so much different."
Tarik Skubal shoutout the Yankees in his last start on Wednesday. He went six innings without conceding a run on four hits with six strikeouts.