Tarik Skubal inspires Detroit with heartfelt letter as Tigers embark on new season 

As the Detroit Tigers start the 2025 season with an Opening Day game against the LA Dodgers, reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is leading the charge not only by his arm, but with his words.

The Tigers' starter for Thursday penned an emotional letter directed towards Detroit, highlighting the shared determination that binds the Tigers and their fans.

"Dear Detroit, even though I’m from a small town in Arizona, we have a lot more in common than you might think," Skubal wrote.

"For me... I only had one offer to play Division I baseball, some pretty difficult injuries, and other setbacks that made my future feel uncertain," Skubal added. "But this city is resilient and this team is resilient. The adversity we face makes the eventual greatness even more rewarding. From a 0.2% chance of making the postseason to hosting playoff games at Comerica Park.

"From a ninth-round pick to unanimous Cy Young winner. From a city in crisis to one of the greatest renaissance stories in America. We are all overcoming the odds. You believe in us, and we all believe in you," he continued.

Skubal further highlighted Detroit’s rich sports culture and the grit that defines its people.

"Detroit is a sports town and a slept-on city. You don’t understand this place or the people in it unless you’ve been here," Skubal said. "The grit and the grind. The hustle and the attitude. The culture and the authenticity.

"But also, a community where neighbors take care of each other and lift each other up. I felt it more than ever at the end of last season — the way you all showed up and created an electric atmosphere made me feel so proud to be a part of this community," he concluded.

Tarik Skubal motivates Detroit to run it back

In 2024, the Tigers made the postseason for the first time since 2014, where they had finished with a 90-72 regular season record. They were eventually defeated in the ALDS by the Baltimore Orioles.

Last season, thanks in large part to Skubal, the Tigers finished with an 86-76 record. They took down the Houston Astros in the Wild Card series before falling to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

Tarik Skubal expressed pride in the electric atmosphere fans created at Comerica Park during the Tigers’ late-season surge last year. He promised that this season, the team is setting a “new standard," citing Detroit’s blue-collar spirit.

"It’s a new era of Tigers baseball, and we’re building something different," Skubal wrote. "A new standard has been set. And we stand by each other, like the blue-collar people of this city. So, say what you want about Detroit... we have unfinished business, so... let’s run it back."

With Skubal leading the way, Detroit fans can feel confident about the new season.

How do you think Tarik Skubal and the Detriot Tigers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

