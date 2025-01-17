Tarik Skubal makes feelings clear on Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal recently spoke about his relationship with manager A.J. Hinch and how it has helped him over the past few years. Since the manager made the move to Detroit in 2021, the pitcher has slowly made his way into the rotation and established himself as an elite pitcher.

In a recent appearance on The Bret Boone Podcast, Skubal opened up on how his manager has helped him become the player he is today:

"He's such a good leader. You look at his track record and you understand why those teams from Houston that he managed were very similar in terms of what we're going through and then you see the powerhouse that they built there... He talks about playing team baseball and showing up and winning today's game. You know these months can get long if you them, so let's just focus on today's game. I think it has simplified a lot of things for our guys and I can't say enough good things about him."

"Especially the way he handles pitching and starting pitching, for me individually too, is great. He lets you earn every inning that you throw and however deep you want to pitch into the game. That's something that I enjoy," he added. [10:35 - 12:12]

Tarik Skubal was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 2018 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2020. The following year, a newly-appointed A.J. Hinch named Skubal in the Opening Day roster and announced that he will be a part of the Tigers' starting rotation.

Since then, Tarik Skubal has not looked back once and developed into one of the best pitchers in the major leagues. He had a career season in 2024, leading the AL in wins and ERA on his way to claiming the AL Cy Young award. He has now cemented his position as the Tigers ace as they aim for better postseason run in the next season.

Tarik Skubal agrees to $10.15 million deal with Tigers, avoiding salary arbitration

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has agreed to a $10.15 million salary for 2025 in his second year of arbitration. The Triple Crown winner received a significant raise compared to his $2.65 million salary last year after a stellar season. Skubal became only the third pitcher in Tigers history to win the Triple Crown in the MLB last year.

Along with Skubal, the Tigers came to an agreement with five other players eligible for arbitration. This means that they will not go into arbitration hearings with any player this winter as they develop a young roster focused on long-term success.

