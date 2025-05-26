Tarik Skubal overtakes Justin Verlander's record with final strikeout of his complete game vs Guardians

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is going from strength to strength for the Detroit Tigers in the 2025 MLB season. The Tigers ace is launching a bid for consecutive Cy Young titles after a strong start this year.

Skubal showcased why he is one of the best pitchers in the league after a remarkable performance in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers ace pitched the entire nine innings of the game, the first of his career, to shoutout Cleveland.

The Tigers ace broke several records in a 5-0 win for the Tigers. One of them was a star that saw him overtake three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

Skubal eclipsed the former Tigers ace's record of the fastest pitch thrown by a starting pitcher in the ninth inning when he clocked a 102.6 mph fastball. Verlander's 101.3 mph pitch was the fastest by a starter in the ninth inning or later for more than a decade.

The Tigers starter's thunderbolt also earned him the final strikeout of his game, his 13th. It's the fastest strikeout by a starter in the Statcast era.

Tarik Skubal breaks Los Angeles Dodgers icon's record in historic outing

While Tarik Skubal surpassed a Tigers legend, he also etched his name into the record books by registering the most strikeouts (13) in a Maddux (complete-game shutout in less than 100 pitches).

He surpassed Los Angeles Dodgers icon Sandy Koufax, Carlos Carrasco and Cliff Lee, who held the previous record with 12 strikeouts each.

