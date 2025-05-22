Tarik Skubal's "arrogance" likened to 22-year-old ace by Reds legend

Detroit Tigers Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has an “arrogance” about him that’s comparable to Pittsburgh Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes.

That “confident arrogance” intimidates hitters as they get set to face Skubal, whose early dominance has not gone unnoticed throughout the Major Leagues.

Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey concurs.

During the May 21 edition of The Mayor’s Office, Casey and co-shot Rich Ciancimino discussed Tarik Skubal’s dominance early this season.

In particular, Casey highlighted just how good his pitching repertoire is. Casey stated:

“Skubal’s just got great stuff. You know what makes him so great? He’s 97-99, I know 98. But he’s got a nasty changeup. When you throw that hard, that kind of changeup that’s 10 MPH difference, as a hitter you’re all of a sudden on your heels.”

Tarik Skubal’s “stuff” is what Casey believes gives Skubal the confidence to go out there and dominate.

He declared:

“Listen, you face Tarik Skubal, he’s going to embarrass you. You’re going to be embarrassed at some point in the at-bat when he hits you with that changeup… if he gets you, he gets you.”

Casey concluded his thoughts by stating:

“He’s got that Skenes, you watch Skubal, you watch Skenes… those guys are coming for you.”

Check out the discussion from the 5:12 mark onward.

Ultimately, the tremendous talent that Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes display every time they take the mound is what makes them “arrogant” in the best possible way.

Tarik Skubal had strong start despite first career balk

Skubal suffered his first career balk on Tuesday against the Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal pitched a solid game on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 5.2, surrendering five hits and three runs to go with eight punchouts.

Skubal’s outing kept the Tigers in the game as they defeated the Cards 5-4.

But it wasn’t Tarik’s Skubal’s impressive performance that got the most attention. It was his first career balk that made the most noise.

The play occurred in the sixth inning with the Cardinals looking to tie the game. Skubal got called for the balk with Cards’ catcher Willson Contreras at the plate. The balk allowed Masyn Winn to move from first to second.

Wynn would come around to score later in the inning, sending Skubal off for the night.

Following the game, Skubal blamed the balk call on confusion with the pitch clock.

Skubal stated per MLB.com:

“What confused me was [Contreras] looked at me like he was ready to hit, and then put his head back down, and then I started coming set.” He added, “So I just thought they were going to do that little let-him-look-at-you thing, but he looked twice at me, so I don't really understand. I mean, it is what it is, whatever. I mean, technically it is a balk, but with the pitch clock rules, and you have to look at him, and you have all the seconds, it's a bunch of stupid stuff that happens.”

The confusion ended up costing Skubal a run. The Cardinals tied the game in the seventh, but the Tigers managed to pull out the win in the ninth.

In the meantime, the balk called on Skubal can be chalked up as another learning experience.

