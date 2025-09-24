"Tarik Skubal's reaction says it all" - Fans in shock as Guardians' David Fry takes a brutal bunt off 99mph heater to his face

The Detroit Tigers' season-defining series against division rivals, the Cleveland Guardians, opened on Tuesday. However, the matchup witnessed a scary scene after Cleveland's David Fry was struck in the face by Tarik Skubal's fastball.With runners on base in the sixth inning, Fry tried to bunt a 2-2 pitch from Skubal. But the designated hitter missed the ball and was struck by a 99mph fastball in the face.Fry dropped to the ground instantly, holding his face, and Skubal took his cap off and looked the other way, fearing the worst, while Jose Ramirez at first base had his hands on his head. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted to the brutal incident that silenced the crowd at Progressive Field.&quot;Skubal's reaction speaks volume,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Playoffs on the line or not, hitting a batter in the face, you should run up to the guy to see if it's ok,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Skubal's reaction sad it all. Reminds me of that one foul ball that Albert Almora Jr. hit in Houston,&quot; remembered a fan.&quot;This is a big game and the way Skubal reacted is truly incredible. The insane amount of sympathy he showed.. wow. Thank you - A Guardians fan.&quot;&quot;Praying he's okay bc that's just 99 straight off the face,&quot; wrote a concerned fan.(Image source - Instagram)The Guardians designated hitter eventually got on his feet and left the field to a standing ovation from the crowd. Skubal and his teammates clapped for Fry as he made his way to the dugout.Guardians claim series opener to tie Tigers in division raceFollowing David Fry's scary hit by pitch, the Guardians scored two runs in the inning to take a 3-2 lead. The visitors added another two runs in the seventh inning to stretch their lead.The Guardians held on to win 5-2, claiming the series opener. With the win, Cleveland is tied with Detroit in first place for the AL Central and holds the tie-breaker over their division rivals.