Tarik Skubal sends 2-word message to Tigers prospect Max Clark for honoring his MC chain demand

There might be no denying that Tarik Skubal has emerged as the best pitcher in baseball. The Detroit Tigers ace was a beast for his club last season, the pitching Triple Crown for leading the American League in wins, strikeouts, and ERA, earning the first Cy Young Award of his career.

Not only has Tarik Skubal become arguably the best pitcher in baseball, but he has also become a leader in the Detroit Tigers clubhouse. The 28-year-old is entering his 6th season in Major League Baseball and has become the face of his franchise.

The veteran pitcher has been a supporter and friend to a number of the team's top young prospects, including Max Clark. The 20-year-old outfielder was selected with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and while his potential is sky-high, his flashy chains have caught the eyes of fans and Skubal alike.

The Cy Young Award winner said in an interview that he was wanting a chain of his own. Max Clark has a bedazzled chain with the letters "MC" written with diamonds, something that Skubal had wanted. While Clark said he would get him one with "TS" Skubal said he wanted one with Clark's "MC."

While he may not have been given a Max Clark edition of the chain, the young outfielder did present him with a "TS" custom chain created by NYC Luxury. The Detroit Tigers superstar was sure to give Clark a shoutout on social media, tagging him in an Instagram stories and expressing his appreciation for the gesture.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal gives shoutout to Max Clark for gifting him his own custon chain (Photo Source: @tarikskubal IG))

"Appreciate you" - Skubal wrote on his Instagram story.

In the same interview, Skubal said that if he were gifted the chain and Max Clark reached the Majors, he would wear it every day. It remains to be seen if or when Clark will make his MLB debut, however, he has all of the tools to make an impact on his club when he does.

Tarik Skubal has been named the Detroit Tigers Opening Day starter

While this might not be the most surprising news given Skubal rise to being one of the best pitchers in baseball, however he will take to the mound for the club on Opening Day. The 28-year-old will lead a Tigers team looking to prove that their postseason berth last year was not a fluke.

Well, if Tarik Skubal was looking to test himself early on in the year, he will certainly get it on Opening Day. The Tigers will take on the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to open their 2025 season. Skubal will face arguably the best lineup in baseball as he looks to defend his AL Cy Young Award.

