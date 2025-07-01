Tarik Skubal shares honest thoughts about Devin Booker’s surprise gesture for him and Tigers teammates Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has been red-hot this season. After a record-setting 2024 season wherein he won the American League Cy Young award, the lefty hurler has continued his dominant run of form by leading the league with the most wins along with Max Fried at 10.

In a recent interaction, Skubal met up with NBA and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker for a unique opportunity. Booker, who has his own signature shoe produced by Nike, linked up with the hurler, Javier Baez, and Gleyber Torres for a memorable collab. With him being on fire althroughout this campaign, Skubal shared his thoughts about gift from Booker.

Booker gave Skubal the orange colorway cleats, while Baez was gifted khaki and Torres with the light cyan, respectively.

The lefty ace, along with his teammates, became the first official endorsers of the "Book" line of shoes in MLB. Primarily used as a basketball shoe, the design was modified and fused with the Nike Alpha Huarache Elite Low 4 baseball cleats for turf duty.

As a sign of gratitude for the collaboration, Skubal gave a signed glove to Booker.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal plays mind games with Byron Buxton

During Sunday afternoon's contest between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, ace Tarik Skubal and Byron Buxton had a very interesting interaction in the very first at-bat of the game.

Known for throwing a blinding fastball, Skubal carried a 119-game streak of throwing fastballs for his first pitch of the game. On the other hand, Buxton tops the charts for all leadoff batters for swinging on the first ball he sees at a staggering 60% of the time.

As the two forces collided, neither came out the better as Skubal ended his streak and opted for a changeup. Likewise Buxton lowered his swing rate as he chose to watch the ball instead of swinging. The interaction drew cackles from the commentary team, who were eagerly awaiting for the unique matchup.

Skubal got the last laugh in the contest though, as he struck out Buxton, along with 12 other Twins batters as the former tied his career-high for punch outs in a game with 13. The Cy Young winner would surrender just one base hit in seven innings as Detroit dominated Minnesota, 3-0.

