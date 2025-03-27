Tarik Skubal vs Dodgers on Opening Day 2025 makes for feat not seen since 1994

Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers will look to buid on their 2025 campaign. The veteran pitcher proved why he is considered one of the best in Major League Baseball, earning the first Cy Young Award for his career. The 28-year-old also managed to earn the pitching Triple Crown last season, leading the league in wins, strikeouts, and ERA. It's safe to say that he put together an incredible season.

Tarik Skubal made history by becoming the first Detroit Tigers pitcher to win the pitching Triple Crown since Justin Verlander in 2011. While that is an impressive enough piece of history, his Opening Day start will enter him into a more exclusive club.

When Skubal takes to the mound on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he will become only the fourth reigning Cy Young Award winner to start on Opening Day against the World Series champions. It will be an interesting showdown between agruably the best pitcher in baseball against arguably the best line up in the game. It's a true clash of the titans.

The other three Cy Young Award winners to accomplish this feat was Jack McDowell with the Chicago White Sox starters in 1994 against the Toronto Blue Jays and LaMarr Hoyt in 1984 against the Baltimore Orioles. The first pitcher to cross of this historic feat was Randy Jones of the San Diego Padres in 1977 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Last season, Tarik Skubal was unstoppable on the mound, posting an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts, earning a number of accolades in the process. While the Dodgers are going to be a tough matchup for any pitcher, Skubal might be the best equipped to handle the star-studded lineup.

Tarik Skubal penned a heartfelt letter to Detroit Tigers fans ahead of the new season

The Detroit Tigers surprised nearly everyone in 2024 by securing their first postseason berth since 2014, with Skubal himself being at the forefront of their success. After being able to re-sign Jack Flaherty to another free agent contract, as well as adding the likes of Gleyber Torres, the Tigers could yet again push for a postseason spot this season.

In the letter addressed to Detroit Tigers fans, Tarik Skubal explained how it is a "new era of Tigers baseball" and that team will do everything that can to honor the city and the fans. It's safe to say that Skubal is locked in and ready to keep the momentum rolling.

