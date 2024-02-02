"Temps were low but excitement is high" - Tiger Woods visits Mike Trout's private golf field as Angels star's 'Trout National' project takes shape

It is a combination for the ages as MLB great Mike Trout and golfing icon Tiger Woods is something that sports fans are clamoring over. the Los Angeles Angels superstar and arguably the greatest golfer of all time have been hanging out together at Trout's golf course, which is making noticeable progress.

Known as Trout National - The Reserve, the Los Angeles Angels outfielder has collaborated with businessman John Ruga to create a state-of-the-art golf course in the southern New Jersey area. The design of the course was done with the assistance of Tiger Woods' company TGR Design.

"Temps were low but excitement is high at Trout National. Highlights from another great visit with @tigerwoods and @tgr.design as we continue to make forward progress on the course" - @miketrout

The three-time MVP said, "Temps were low but excitement is high" after he and Tiger looked at the progress made on the course. Trout National - The Reserve will feature world-class amenities along with top-tier 18 holes for golfers. There are a number of natural obstacles that are sure to wow golfers in the southern New Jersey area, including rolling hills and thick forests.

The course will feature a number of other amenities aside from the 18 holes. Mike Trout's golfing paradise will also feature short courses and putting courses, as well as a clubhouse, chapel and five-star lodging. If everything goes according to plan, it will surely be a golfing destination for fans and players from across the world.

"Mike Trout is teaming up with Tiger Woods to build a golf course near his hometown in New Jersey. "Trout National" will include an 18-hole course, clubhouse, restaurant, hotel & wedding chapel. Trout is a 7 to 8 handicap, drives the ball 330+ yards, and even has a hole-in-one." - @JoePompliano

Mike Trout was one of many athletes to invest in Tiger Woods' company TMRW Sports

Trout National - The Reserve is not the first time that the Angels superstar and the golfing icon have collaborated. Mike Trout happily announced that he had joined a growing list of celebrity investors in Tiger Woods' company. Other celebrities who have invested in the company include Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Shohei Ohtani, and Justin Bieber.

"The joint venture between Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, TMRW Sports, has announced a ridiculous list of investors: Lewis Hamilton, Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake, Josh Allen" - @Sean_Zak

