Teoscar Hernandez Contract: A look at the All-Star OF's Mariners deal

Teoscar Hernandez has signed with the Seattle Mariners after making a name for himself with a series of breakout seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Let's take a look at his new deal in Seattle.

Hernandez is an outfielder from the Dominican Republic who originally signed as a rookie with the Houston Astros in 2016. However, due to the highly skilled nature of the Astros club, he never played more than 41 games in the first couple of his seasons there.

He came to Toronto in 2017, and immediately saw his career take off due to increased playing time. In 2019, he became a regular starter as Jays manager Al Montoya appreciated his energetic style of play.

Hernandez won his first Silver Slugger Award in the shortened season of 2020, and his first All-Star appearance in his 116 RBI 2021 season. In 6 seasons with the Blue Jays, Hernandez hit .263 with 129 home runs and 329 RBIs.

In mid-November 2022, Teoscar Hernandez was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mariners for right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson and leftie Adam Macko. In March 2022, he signed a $10.65 million deal with the Blue Jays that would keep him in Toronto for one year.

Now that Hernandez is a member of the Seattle Mariners, he faces arbitration, which means that he and the Mariners will have to agree on a deal. So far, there is no known offer on the table for Hernandez or the Mariners club.

On October 8th, 2022 Hernandez had a double home run game for the Blue Jays against the Mariners. It was the first time the Mariners had made the postseason in 21 years, and they were facing the Jays in the AL Wild Card showdown.

The Mariners eventually swept the Blue Jays in a pair of games. Hernandez had no idea his next game would be for his adversary.

Teoscar Hernandez was one of the first big deals of the 2022 offseason

Hernandez is one of the first big names to be dealt off so far this offseason. However, he will not be the last. For teams like the Mariners, who tasted some success last year, they will be keen to pad their lineup so that they may go further in 2023.

