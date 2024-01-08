Teoscar Hernández Free Agency Update: Dodgers continue offseason spree with All-Star's acquisition on a one-year $23,500,000 contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be busy in the offseason as the NL West side have reportedly signed All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández on a year, $23.5 million deal.

The Dodgers were one of the teams heavily linked with the former Seattle Mariners player as they needed to bolster the outfield after the big-name acquisitions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow in the offseason.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to break the news of the reported deal on Sunday.

"BREAKING: Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $23.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Hernández joins Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow on the new-look Dodgers, who add another All-Star bat to the lineup."

