Teoscar Hernandez Trade Rumors: Around half-a-dozen teams show interest in outfielder, Mariners expected to deal soon

The chances of Teoscar Hernandez getting traded by the Seattle Mariners are increasing as the trade deadline approaches. The outfielder seems to be on his way out as at least six teams have shown interest in acquiring his services.

Teoscar Hernandez is having a below-par season as per his standards. He is currently striking at .238 in 411 plate appearances this season, however, it is his strike-out rate that is alarming.

With a 32% rate, his highest since 2019, the outfielder has lost out on the offensive prowess that saw him win two Silver Slugger awards in 2020 and 2021.

Jon Morosi



The Phillies,



Sources: Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández is drawing interest from at least a half-dozen teams, and a trade is increasingly likely before 6 pm ET tomorrow. The Phillies, Blue Jays and Giants are among the clubs that have been involved.

Regardless of his offensive prowess, the Dominican continues to have one of the best defensive seasons in his career. His record of over five defensive runs saved, and over one run above average, as per Statcast, is one of the highest in the leagues for players in right field.

If teams look to secure his contract, they will be looking to bolster their right-handed power options as Teoscar Hernandez still packs a punch.

Frontrunners to receive Teoscar Hernandez as a trade option

Hernandez's former team, the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the contenders to get back their outfielder. However, the trade is a bit unlikely as the Blue Jays' acquisition this year will be much more than what they received from the Mariners at the start of the season.

Regardless, they are looking to increase the depth of their starting lineup.

The second team doing the rounds are the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Harper has shifted positions to first base and with Kyle Schwarber able to play as a DH, Hernandez's addition can be very important in the outfield.

Finally, the San Francisco Giants head into the trade knowing that they are plagued with injuries. They recently gave away AJ Pollock and Mark Mathias, which means they require players to slot in their positions.

Thus the scramble to acquire Hernandez is definitely going deep as the trade deadline approaches.