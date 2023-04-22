Teoscar Hernandez Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for highly sought after Seattle Mariners star

Teoscar Hernandez just recently signed with the Seattle Mariners for the 2023 MLB Season. Despite his recent signing, some fans are already speculating whether the Mariners are looking to add more young players to their roster for future success.

Where could Teoscar Hernandez be traded?

One possible trade destination for Hernandez could be the New York Yankees. The Yankees are always looking to add talented players to their roster, and Teoscar Hernandez could provide them with a powerful bat and strong outfield pressence. Additionally, the Yankees have a number of assets that the Mariners may be interested in acquiring, such as draft prospects.

Another potential trade destination for Hernandez could be the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have been rebuilding since the 2021 season and could add an experienced player to compensate their young roster. Teoscar Hernandez would be a valuable addition to their lineup, and the Giants have a number of young prospects that could be attractive to the Mariners in a trade.

The Chicago Cubs could also be a potential trade partner for the Mariners. The Cubs are a team in transition, and they may be looking to acquire young talent in exchange for some of their veteran players. Hernandez would be a good fit for the Cubs' outfield, and they have a number of prospects and young players that could be attractive to the Mariners in a trade.

If the Mariners decide to trade Hernadez for 2024 there are several potential destinations that could be considered. The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are all teams that could be interested in acquiring Hernandez, depending on their needs and the assets that the Mariners are looking to acquire in exchange. Ultimately, the decision of where Hernandez could be traded will depend on a number of factors, including his performance leading up to the trade deadline and the needs of the various teams involved.

