“Terrible news”, “Another one goes down” - Astros fans upset as SP Cristian Javier is set to undergo Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will have to remain out of the 2024 season due to season-ending surgery. He suffered an elbow injury and will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday, per MLB.com.

Cristian Javier will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to surgery that usually takes 14-18 months to recover from, although the team hasn’t officially announced the surgery yet.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news was first reported by The Athletic, who further stated that the right-hander could miss some part of the 2025 season and join the campaign late.

Astros fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their worries about Cristian Javier's comeback.

“Is this his first Tommy John surgery? Prayer for a healthy speedy recovery,” a fan said.

“Terrible news. Prayers for a speedy recovery,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

“This pitch clock has got to go! Putting too much stress on these guys arms!!!” another fan wrote.

Houston Astros’ José Urquidy might also need Tommy John surgery, joining Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr., who are already out with elbow surgeries. Many fans expressed their concerns about the team’s injury-ridden bullpen.

“Another one goes down,” a comment reads.

Expand Tweet

“Another SP out with injury…” another comment reads.

“Its over bro... why all the injuries just happened to the stros,” one fan wrote.

In 2023, Cristian Javier signed a five-year deal worth $64 million with the Houston Astros. Before his recent injury, Javier had three starts in May, where he allowed 11 runs in 11 1/3 innings.

Losing Cristian Javier adds to the list of setbacks for Astros

The Houston Astros have dealt with multiple pitching injuries so far in the 2024 season, with right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier being the latest.

Jose Urquidy, dealing with a forearm strain, is awaiting a second opinion from doctors after experiencing discomfort during a rehab start. The Astros' pitching injuries have led to their rough start this season.

They're currently ranked third in the AL West division with 28 wins and 34 losses. Cristian Javier's departure is another big loss for the franchise. He was a key player for the Astros in 2022, recording a 2.54 ERA with 0.95 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 148.2 innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback