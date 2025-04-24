Texas QB Arch Manning's 2026 return confirmed? CFB insider drops latest update on Peyton Manning's nephew

Arch Manning joined Steve Sarkisian's Texas two seasons ago as a consensus five-star recruit. In the 2023 season, he played behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy. Last season, he played backup to Ewers, who has now declared for the 2025 NFL draft, paving the way for Manning to take the job in 2025.
Before his first full season as starting quarterback, speculations about whether legendary quarterback Peyton Manning's nephew will return for another season in 2026 or declare for the draft are rising.
On Wednesday, Chip Brown of Horns 247 dropped an update on the same.
"I spoke to Cooper Manning about Arch’s segue into becoming the starter at Texas and what his life has been like up to this point," Brown said (0:10 onwards). "Cooper Manning is a guy who’s in no hurry, and I think Arch is in the same vein. I mean, he’s a guy who was content to go to Texas and learn and grow behind Quinn Ewers. He didn’t want to go somewhere where he had to be the savior. He’s not in a rush."
Brown further alluded to Arch's legendary quarterback uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, and their tenure in college football, to double down that Manning is not leaving after the 2025 season.
"He turns 20 on April 27th, and he knows that his uncles—Peyton was at Tennessee for four years, Eli Manning was at Ole Miss for five years," Brown added. "I think there’s just as much of a chance for Arch Manning to be the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as there is for him to come back to Texas and play football in 2026.
"So this is all going to depend on what we see on the field, as it should be. But he loves being at Texas. His younger brother, Heid, is there. And so, he’s unconventional. I wouldn’t bet on him coming out after this season."
How many years of eligibility remain for Heisman favorite Arch Manning?
Arch Manning has three years of college football remaining. Since he redshirted his freshman year, he could play until the end of the 2028 season.
Moreover, heading to the 2025 season, Manning carries the favorite tag by oddsmakers to win the Heisman Trophy. This comes despite the limited action he has gotten in Texas so far. He started two games last year in Quinn Ewers' absence and won both.
Steve Sarkisian would hope Manning takes them to the NCAA football championship game after two straight semifinal exits in the College Football Playoff.
