Texas Rangers 2023 World Series Parade: Best moments from Rangers' Championship Celebration

On Friday, the Texas Rangers celebrated in a fashion that was 52 seasons in the making. In front of at least half a million fans, the Rangers marked the franchise's first-ever Fall Classic title.

The festivities kicked off at Globe Life Field in Arlington at 12:15 pm. The convoy of triumphant Rangers players then travelled north along AT&T Way, traversing the Arlington Entertainment District, past Choctaw Stadium, and back to their home park.

Following the two-hour parade, the Texas Rangers then gathered on a stage outside the southeast entrance to Globe Life Field. After that, World Series MVP and star shortstop Corey Seager had one of the biggest mic drops of the year.

Seager mocked the words of Houston Astros Alex Bregman. The third baseman exclaimed that "a lot of people were wondering what it would be like if the 'Stros didn't win the division, I guess we'll never know" after his team won the AL West this year. Despite holding the top spot in the AL West for 138 days of the regular season, the Astros took the divisional title from the Rangers in the last days of the season.

Going 6-for-24 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs during the World Series, Seager became the fourth player in history to win Fall Classic MVP honors twice. His first came in 2020, when his Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Seager was undoubtedly the star of the show. As the convoy of Texas Rangers players paraded, a young fan jumped the barricade in an attempt to get Seager's autograph. Luckily for Rangers fans, Seager is under contract with the team for the next nine seasons.

Manager Bruce Bochy was also a big hit with Rangers fans at the parade. Already a three-time World Series champ during his time managing the San Francisco Giants, Bochy was celebrating his fourth title. In front of the rabid crowd, the 68-year old manager exclaimed that he was ready to do it all again.

Texas Rangers deserve the relish every moment of 2023 World Series win

While their opponents, the Arizona Diamondbacks, put on an incredible run, the firepower of the Texas Rangers eventually proved too much for the Snakes to handle. Relying on their offensive nucleus of Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, and of course, Corey Seager, the Rangers have shown that they are here to stay.