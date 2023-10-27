With an OPS. of .825, the Texas Rangers have been more effective than any other team in the MLB playoffs in that category this year. As such, manager Bruce Bochy's club is seen as a favorite in the 119th World Series, which starts on Friday.

Their opponents, the Arizona Diamondbacks, were tied with the Marlins for the lowest record of any NL team to advance to the 2023 postseason. For the Rangers, who clubbed their cross-state rival Astros in an ALCS bloodbath, the Fall Classic appears to be tipped in their favor.

However, the Snakes have shown tremendous resiliance, and Rangers fans are wary of complacency. Upon the announcement post of the team's Game 1 roster, Rangers fans made their desperation for a winning campaign known. The Texas Rangers are the oldest team in MLB to not yet have won a World Series championship.

The 2023 season has been one of contrasts for the Rangers. From signing former Los Angeles Dodgers star Corey Seager to the largest deal in franchise history, to coughing up their AL West divisional lead in the dying days of the season. Rangers fans have seen it all this year, and could not be more proud of their club.

Moreover, it has, by no means, been an easy ride to the World Series for the Rangers and their fans. After making short work of the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALWS, the Rangers met slightly more resistance from the 100-win Orioles in the ALDS. However, it was the ALCS that really put Rangers fans on edge.

After jumping out in front of the Rangers 2-0 in the ALCS, the Astros stole two at Globe Like Park in Arlington, including a late-stage bomb from Jose Altuve that gave the Astros the edge in Game 5.

Thankfully for Astros fans, some heroics from Adolis Garcia propelled them past the defending champs in a nail-biting Game seven fashion. It is to be the Rangers' first Fall Classic appearance since 2011, when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Texas Rangers fans know that the time is now for their team

By eliminating the Houston Astros, the Rangers have done better than Cashman's modern Yankees have. Now, the Rangers will need to make use of their unique concoction of power, depth, and pitching versatility to drive the hammer into the nail, before a resurgent Astros reclaim the AL West.