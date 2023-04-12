The news regarding Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager isn't great, but not as bad as many had feared.

Seager pulled up after rounding first base on what he figured was a surefire triple in Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Most fans watching the sequence figured he suffered a hamstring injury. The only question was how bad was the injury.

The update was released by the team Wednesday afternoon. Seager has a grade two left hamstring strain. It wasn't a tear, but it will have him out of action for approximately four weeks.

Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant The Rangers have placed Corey Seager on the 10 day IL with a hamstring strain, activate Leody Taveras.



The Texas Rangers placed Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list, and in a corresponding move, called up outfielder Leody Taveras from the minors.

Seager told Sports Illustrated that while the expectation is four weeks out, neither he nor the Rangers are putting a timeline on the recovery:

"There’s no expectations. We’re just treating this as we go. You know, putting timetables is almost the worst thing you can do. You’re either trying to reach them for the wrong reasons or you’re not where you want to be and it seems like you’ve slowed down."

Fans figured an IL stint was coming, but it didn't make the confirmation of such any easier to take.

Seager has lost time to hamstring injuries on occasion when he was in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. A 2019 hamstring strain cost him a month, and he recalled missing time while in the Dodgers' minor league system earlier in the decade.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was matter-of-fact about Seager's injury, telling Sports Illustrated that the team will not rush him back to action:

"We always try to be on the side of caution, because you can end up having a setback and it’s worse. When he’s ready, we’ll have him back.”

Jeff @jfortneysr @Evan_P_Grant Could have been worse, and yes it hurts that it happened. But better now than in the midst of a pennant race. @Evan_P_Grant Could have been worse, and yes it hurts that it happened. But better now than in the midst of a pennant race.

BJ @bzincked @Evan_P_Grant I'm glad it was not a tear but Seager will be missed. @Evan_P_Grant I'm glad it was not a tear but Seager will be missed.

Texas Rangers fans are curious as to who will take over shortstop in Corey Seager's absence. Bochy said that Josh Smith will start in Wednesday's game, with evaluation to come after that.

Calvin Crawford @billybobcalvin @Evan_P_Grant What about sliding Semien over to short and promoting Foscue @Evan_P_Grant What about sliding Semien over to short and promoting Foscue

| @FredThePet @Evan_P_Grant I cannot handle watching Smith at SS for 4 weeks @Evan_P_Grant I cannot handle watching Smith at SS for 4 weeks

Texas Rangers overall seem to be taking the news much better than fans of the New York Yankees or Mets would be. New Yorkers cheering for the team in the Bronx or in Queens would likely be standing on bridges over the Hudson River by this point, but those in Arlington are taking the news in stride with very few predicting complete doom and gloom over the temporary loss of Corey Seager.

Corey Seager hitting .359 for Texas Rangers so far

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI double.

Seager, a .287 career batter, is hitting just .252 since joining the Rangers in 2022. However, he was off to a .359 start in 11 games this season. His batting average was expected to jump this season with the ban of defensive shifts.

