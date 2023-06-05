The Texas Rangers have transferred staff ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list as he continues to rest and rehab his inflammed right elbow. The 34-year-old hurler had already paused his throwing program while he is away on paternity leave.

It was expected that deGrom was to meet with Rangers training staff to determine the next step in his rehabilitation after returning from paternity leave. However, Monday's move means that the soonest he could return to the rotation is June 28.

Jacob deGrom has been out with right elbow inflammation since leaving an April 28 start against the New York Yankees after four innings. It was the second time in 11 days that deGrom had been removed from the mound in the fourth inning. On April 17, he came out of a no-hitter in the Texas Rangers' 4-0 defeat of the Kansas City Royals. He reported wrist soreness, but he still made his next start six days later.

While deGrom had one Tommy John Surgery shortly after being drafted by the Mets in 2010, many Rangers fans assume that he's due for another one.

The 10-year MLB veteran signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers after nine years with the New York Mets. His time in the Big Apple had become as much about how often he was hurt rather than how tremendous he was when healthy. Jacob deGrom started just 38 games over his final three seasons in New York.

The Rangers have given no indication that there is a change in deGrom's prognosis that has prompted the move. The move, however, will add approximately three weeks to his stay on the IL. Texas needed to open a spot on the team's 40-man roster. Spencer Howard was coming off of his stay on the 60-day IL due to arm fatigue.

Mets fans did try to warn the Texas Rangers faithful about the rollercoaster that having deGrom on one's staff would be.

Texas Rangers took a big gamble on Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom #48 in his days with the New York Mets

Jacob deGrom's nine years with the Mets included countless superb outings. However, his win-loss record never seemed to match the numbers he put up while on the mound. With New York, he went 82-57 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.998 WHIP, and 1,614 strikeouts.

So far with the Texas Rangers, he is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 30-1/3 innings.

