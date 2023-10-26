On Friday night, the Texas Rangers will begin their quest for the first World Series title in franchise history. After defeating in-state rivals, the Houston Astros, the Rangers have reached the Fall Classic for the first time since 2011. Now, only the Arizona Diamondbacks stand in their way for baseball's biggest prize.

The opening matchup of the World Series will be played at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Since the Rangers will play host for the first two games of the World Series, the franchise has planned something special for each home game that the team will play.

According to the team's social media accounts, Game 1 of the World Series will see former President of the United States George W. Bush throw out the ceremonial opening pitch to Rangers Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

Although fans are ecstatic by the news that Pudge Rodriguez, one of the greatest catchers in MLB history, will make an appearance, reactions have not been the same when it comes to George W. Bush. The 77-year-old, who served as the President of the United States of America from 2001-2009, resides at his ranch in Crawford, Texas, which is roughly 100 miles from the stadium.

Although he served as President for eight years, his legacy since his tenure has received mixed reviews, which is why some fans are disappointed by his involvement. Some reactions have gone from simply saying he is cursed to others calling him a "war criminal."

"Dude, not the curse of Bush," one fan wrote.

The Texas Rangers will bring out more club legends for Game 2

Although some fans are disappointed by the news that George W. Bush would be throwing out the opening pitch for Game 1, the special guests for Game 2 have been praised almost universally.

The Texas Rangers announced that the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 of the World Series will see two of the team's most beloved figures on either side. Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins will catch the pitch from future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre, which has Rangers' fans buzzing.

The 2023 World Series starts Friday, Oct. 27, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.