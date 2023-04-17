Create

Texas Rangers fans disgusted by team's City Connect outfits: "Must have had an elementary school contest on designing the uniforms"

By Adrian Dorney
Modified Apr 17, 2023 17:52 GMT
The Texas Rangers have released their new City Connect outfits

After posting a 9-6 record in the early stages of the 2023 season, the Texas Rangers have surprised both fans and outside observers.

However, an unpleasant surprise was also in store for fans. As part of an agreement between MLB and Nike that began in 2021, certain teams have rolled out new "City Connect" uniforms. The new kits are meant to showcase explorative new designs that showcase the team's city.

According to the team, the uniforms are meant to showcase "Texas Spirit" and even feature an unidentified animal called a "Peagle" on the shoulder crest.

The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms 🔥🤠📷: @Rangers https://t.co/IdZm7YB256

However, when the Texas Rangers released an image of their 2023 City Connect outfit, fans evidently did not share the team's enthusiasm for the design.

@MLBONFOX @Rangers These are not good.
@MLBONFOX @Rangers Please don’t do my team this bad 😂
@MLBONFOX @Rangers What the hell are those?
@MLBONFOX @Rangers How unfortunate 🫠

The new, white jerseys feature "TX" on the right breast, and the player numbers on the left. The jerseys are non-descript except for a spur half-heartedly stylizing the prints. This has led some to suggest that the uniforms were in fact designed by elementary school students as part of a project.

@MLBONFOX @Rangers Arlington must have had an elementary school contest on designing the Arlington Rangers uniforms.
@MLBONFOX @Rangers Why does it take so long to come up with something so bad?!?

Moreover, the uniforms feature black pants, which are considered to be a rarity in the world of MLB uniforms, especially when juxtaposed against the white top half.

@MLBONFOX @Rangers Black pants just kills it tbh

Several other teams, including the Chicago White Sox and the Rangers' cross-state rival, the Houston Astros, have debuted their own City Connect uniforms over the past couple of seasons.

@MLBONFOX @Rangers Why are they trying to be the White Sox?
@MLBONFOX @Rangers Men’s softball league uniforms 😂

While there can be no doubt that Texas Rangers fans are not impressed by the new uniforms, they are far from outliers. Nearly every team that has unveiled City Connect jerseys has faced significant pushback from their respective fanbases for altering the widely-recognized team brands.

Texas Rangers fans should not let City Connect uniforms distract from team's success

While the season is still in its early stages, Rangers fans likely never expected to see their team atop the standings in the AL West, even with the Astros and Los Angeles Angels looking rather threatening.

After finishing with a record of 68-94 in 2022, Rangers fans should be thanking their lucky stars, even if that means having to tolerate black pants.

