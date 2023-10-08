After the Texas Rangers overcame the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 3-2 in Game 1 of the ALDS, more than a few fans were surprised. Now, it appears as though the team's offense was only just getting started.

In the second inning of Game 2, Rangers catcher Jonah Heim's RBI single represented the fifth run of the inning for his team. Despite trotting out ace Grayson Rodriguez to start the game, the Orioles now appear to be running scared.

Despite leading their division for nearly 140 days this season, the Texas Rangers were eventually kicked out of the top spot by the Houston Astros thanks to a late season push by the latter. However, fans seem to care little about that, now that their team is scoring at apparent will.

During their two games against the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series, the Rangers outscored the opposition 11-1. Their hitting has had many contributors, but rookie Evan Carter is one of the hottest names in the lineup. Despite being just 21, Carter is the first player ever to have an extra-base hit, a walk, and a run scored in his first three playoff games.

With 100 wins, the Baltimore Orioles finished with the best record in the AL this season. Their rise is even more noteworthy when one considers that the team won just 52 games in 2021. Indeed, their turnaround has been one of the most rapid in MLB history.

In Game 2, the Texas Rangers will be relying on leftie Jordan Montgomery to help them win. Montgomery, who came to the Rangers via a mid-season trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, has gone 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA since he came to Texas.

Will the Texas Rangers ever slow down?

With five runs crossing the plate in the second inning, the Texas Rangers are now tied for third as the team with the most-ever postseason runs in one inning. For most of the year, the Rangers were seen as viable contenders, and finally seem to have regained that momentum.

Now ahead by a score of 9-3 on account of a Mitch Garver Grand Slam, the Rangers appear to be within striking distance of the ALCS. While nothing is set in stone yet, only ten victories now stand between the Rangers and a chance at ultimate playoff glory.