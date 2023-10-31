While Texas Rangers fans anxiously await news regarding superstar outfielder Adolis Garcia, they did receive a bit of rather confusing information in the lead-up to Game 4. MLB Insider Bob Nightengale gave a rather mundane update regarding Garcia's situation.

Expand Tweet

The veteran MLB Insider informed his followers that Adolis Garcia was seen at Chase Field in workout clothing. There was no mention of his availability for Game 4 of the World Series, simply that the ALCS MVP was seen wearing workout clothes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Although this is a seemingly small detail regarding Garcia's status, the fact that he is not in his normal everyday clothes could be seen as a positive sign. The outfielder was forced to exit Monday night's action after suffering an apparent side injury while taking a powerful swing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even though Adolis Garcia was seen in workout clothes, which could be interpreted as a positive sign, Texas Rangers fans could not help but jump all over Nightengale's post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans took the opportunity to sarcastically mock the social media post, saying that they were happy to see that the man got dressed. Others were simply confused by the intent or meaning of the post altogether, saying that it only made the situation less clear.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adolis Garcia will be held out of the lineup in Game 4 of the World Series

It turns out that Bob Nightengale's post about Adolis Garcia's workout clothes did not, in fact, mean anything regarding his health.

Since the information was posted, it has since been confirmed that the veteran outfielder will be held out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Expand Tweet

Although many expected that Garcia suffered some sort of oblique injury, the Texas Rangers have stated that he is being held out of the lineup with side tightness. It remains to be seen if he will be able to return for Game 5, but take note that if he is seen in workout clothes, it may not be a sign of his availability.

Expand Tweet