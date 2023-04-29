It was a night of mixed emotions as the Texas Rangers defeated the visiting New York Yankees on Friday night.

On one hand, the Rangers ended a four-game losing streak. On the other hand, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom left the game with two outs in the fourth innings due to what manager Bruce Bochy has termed "forearm tightness."

While Texas held on to its precarious perch atop the American League West with the victory, the future of the Rangers' 2023 season hangs in the balance as every baseball follower in the Dallas/Fort Worth area awaits word about deGrom's health.

The evening started off well as the Texas Rangers took a 5-0 advantage through three innings. Designated hitter Robbie Grossman smacked a three-run home run in the third inning off New York Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt.

With deGrom in the first trimester of a no-hitter against a Yankees lineup missing superstar slugger Aaron Judge, everything was coming up roses for Texas.

And then the roof caved in. In the fourth inning, deGrom became noticeably uncomfortable on the mound but still tallied the first two outs of the frame. After giving up a two-strike single to New York outfielder Willie Calhoun, deGrom was escorted off the field after a brief conversation with Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux.

It was reported approximately an hour after the game's end that deGrom was experiencing forearm soreness in his pitching arm. Forearm soreness can be a symptom of the type of ligament damage that eventually requires Tommy John surgery. In 2010, deGrom underwent the procedure.

Colby Scherer @ColbyScherer @Rangers I’ll give my life for deGrom to be healthy. Now everyone channel your energy to the Stars to close this out @Rangers I’ll give my life for deGrom to be healthy. Now everyone channel your energy to the Stars to close this out https://t.co/WclGHCF072

As much as the slump-busting win and the prospect of deGrom's health were being discussed, Texas fans were also debating the merits of the Rangers "City Connect" uniforms worn on Friday night.

Some can't stand the look, while others believe it is a good luck charm.

mortarmag53.eth @mortarmag53 @Rangers Just wear those uniforms the rest of the season! @Rangers Just wear those uniforms the rest of the season!

In the end, Texas Rangers fans were just happy to end their losing drought with a win over the New York Yankees. Adding to the happiness was word that the rival Houston Astros lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, reinstating the Rangers as all alone atop the American League West standings in 15-11.

Of course, if deGrom is out due to an extended injury absence, Friday's win might not matter much in the grand scheme of the season.

| @FredThePet @Rangers Too late seasons over. Might as well tank the rest of the year. @Rangers Too late seasons over. Might as well tank the rest of the year.

Texas Rangers, New York Yankees play twice more

Will Smith #51 of the Texas Rangers and teammate Jonah Heim #28 celebrate the team's 5-2 win over the New York Yankees

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees will play twice more in their four-game series this weekend. Each team has a win through the first two contests.

