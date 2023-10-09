The Texas Rangers appear to have flipped the entire 2023 MLB postseason in their favor. With the ALDS heading back to Texas, the Rangers have a commanding 2-0 series lead.

In Game 1, the O's and Rangers traded runs. Eventually, Texas led 3-2 in the ninth inning. It was then that Gunnar Henderson, who is the odds-on favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award attempted to steal. Unfortunately for the thousands of fans who packed into Camden Yards, his attempt was thwarted by All-Star catcher Jonah Heim, and the Orioles fell in Game 1.

In Game 2, Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks hit a two-run single to put his team ahead. However, after the Rangers came up to bat in the second, they hit right through starter Grayson Rodriguez, packing on five runs in the second inning. In the third, Rangers DH Mitch Garver hit a Grand Slam, and the Texas Rangers won the game 11-8.

The five runs scored in a single inning in tied for third on the all-time leaderboard of most runs scored in a single inning. However, a late three-run home run from Aaron Hicks had some fans a little worried about a possible Orioles' comeback.

Rangers' fans celebrating the closer-than-expected win

Despite being the only team in the AL to win 100 games this year, the Baltimore Orioles now have their backs against the wall. With the series heading to Arlington for the next two games, Adley Rutschman and will have to try overcome Texas' 61% home winning percentage at home, the second-highest figure in the AL.

Fans are happy with the series score

After leading their division, the AL West, for the vast majority of the season, the Texas Rangers surrendered the top spot to the Houston Astros in the dying days of the season. Although this mandated a Wild Card date with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Rangers steamrolled the opposition, outscoring the Rays 11-1 over the two-game sweep.

Is 2023 the year for the Texas Rangers?

Although a late three-run home run off the bat of Aaron Hicks gave Orioles fans hopes of a comeback, it was not to be. The Rangers' offense was so potent that even a late-stage rally could not topple them.

After not having made the playoffs since 2016, the Rangers seem to be alive and prospering. The team now has four straight victories, and appears likely to keep going. If the rotation can continue working their magic, and ace Max Scherzer makes a return, the club has the potential to be very damaging indeed.