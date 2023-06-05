On Monday, Jacob deGrom is supposed to rejoin the Texas Rangers following a brief absence spent with his family in Florida to celebrate the birth of his child.

Although the Rangers undoubtedly prioritize deGrom's return, they also recognize the significance of his spending time with his family.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Rangers GM Chris Young encouraged Jacob to spend these precious moments with family as every moment is extremely crucial.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I talked to him before he went home and just said, ‘Hey, relax and enjoy this time. It’s the most important part. You don’t get these moments back. Go enjoy it and we’ll figure out the baseball part when you get back.’”

During his time on the injured list, deGrom has engaged in five bullpen sessions, with the most recent taking place in Detroit on Wednesday prior to his departure for paternity leave.

Upon his return, the Rangers will assess his progress in the throwing program and make further evaluations accordingly.

Why was Jacob deGrom put on the injury list?

Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Despite a strong performance by Jacob deGrom with the Texas Rangers, the talented pitcher has already faced setbacks due to injuries.

While his numbers have been impressive, with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30.1 innings, deGrom recently left his last start against the Yankees early due to elbow inflammation.

After signing a lucrative five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers during the offseason, deGrom encountered injury troubles early on.

During his April 17 start against the Kansas City Royals, he experienced right wrist soreness, causing him to exit the game. However, he was able to make his subsequent scheduled start, showing his determination to contribute to the team despite the setback.

Drafted by the New York Mets in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB draft, he made his major league debut on May 15, 2014.

He quickly garnered attention, earning the National League's Rookie of the Month honors twice and ultimately being named NL Rookie of the Year that same season.

Recognized for his stellar performances, deGrom was selected for the MLB All-Star Game in 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Jacob deGrom's exceptional pitching abilities were acknowledged when he led the NL in earned run average and claimed the Cy Young Award in 2018, followed by another Cy Young win in 2019 after leading the league in strikeouts.

In 2020, deGrom once again topped the National League in strikeouts, solidifying his reputation as a dominant pitcher.

Poll : 0 votes