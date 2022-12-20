Texas Rangers: Projected starting lineup for the 2023 season

The Texas Rangers were hoping to breakout in 2022 after not having made the postseason since 2016. Unfortunately, the team could not match the skills of other teams in the division, and ended up finishing with a record of 68-94, 38 games behind the Houston Astros and fourth in their division.

Instead of attempting an ambitious rebuild like some teams have done, the Texas Rangers have been incredibly quiet so far this offseason. Although the lineup so far is looking strikingly similar to the lineup in 2023, we are going to break it down.

The 2022 Rangers were very average offensively. In 2022, they ranked 18th out of 30 teams in batting average, 12th in total runs and 16th in total hits.

The problems with the Texas Rangers last season were twofold: depth and pitching. Of the 198 home runs hit by the team, 80 came from the top three hitters in the rotation - Nate Lowe, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia.

Marcus Semien will most likely appear at second base for the team next season. Semien led the AL in at-bats with 657 of them. Additionally, he hit 26 home runs and 83 RBIs for the Rangers.

He will be joined by first baseman Nick Lowe in the infield. Lowe had a breakout season with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs, enough to earn him a Silver Slugger Award. Finally, Adolis Garcia at the DH spot rounds out the players who can really hit on the team.

"Adolis Garcia hits a walk-off homer" - SportsCenter

Catcher Jonah Heim appeared in 127 games behind the plate for the Texas Rangers last season, but only hit around .230. Charlie Culberson, the left fielder, has departed in free agency. Culberson hit only two home runs and 12 RBIs in 115 at-bats in 2022.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



9 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Complete game shutout for Martin Perez9 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Complete game shutout for Martin Perez 🔥9 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K https://t.co/tAKiTHVig2

"Complete game shutout for Martin Perez. 9 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K" - Fox Sports MLB

When it comes to pitching, the Texas Rangers struggle. Their team ERA was 4.22 in 2022, 22nd in the MLB. Martin Perez is the only Rangers starter who does not want to forget his 2022 season. Perez went 12-8 with an ERA of 2.89. Jon Gray was the only other Rangers starter to finish with an ERA under 4.00.

Texas Rangers are trapped in a tough division

Lackluster performances from the Rangers, like we saw in 2022, will just not cut it in their division. The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros are only getting more competitive and host some of the best players on earth. If the Rangers want a chance in 2022, the front office will need to get busy.

Poll : 0 votes