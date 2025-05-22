  • home icon
  Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 22

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 22

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 22, 2025 17:11 GMT
The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees are set to meet up for the finale of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. New York comes into this game with a great deal of momentum as they are looking to complete the three-game sweep.

Texas entered play with a record of 25-25 on the year, while New York has been a much better team at 29-19. These are two teams with dreams of playing in the postseason, and they could meet up in the postseason.

Veteran Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Texas Rangers and he is facing off against Carlos Rodon.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees: Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Total
Texas Rangers0
New York Yankees0

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees: Player Stats

Texas Rangers

Batters - TEXABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
HaggertyCF1000010.2860.81
LangfordLF1000000.2470.8
Jung, Jo3B1010000.2890.801
Burger1B1000000.2260.68
Semien2B0000000.1780.507
HeimDH0000000.2680.747
García, AdRF0000000.2180.65
HigashiokaC0000000.2250.595
Duran, ESS0000000.1380.333
Totals401001
Pitchers - TEXIPHRERBBKHRERA
Eovaldi11001101.59
Totals1100110

New York Yankees

Batters - NYYABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
GrishamCF1000000.2660.935
JudgeDH0000100.4021.248
BellingerRF1000010.2620.802
Goldschmidt1B1010000.3430.887
DomínguezLF1000000.2390.773
VolpeSS0000000.2370.756
EscarraC0000000.1890.677
Vivas2B0000000.1560.438
Peraza, O3B0000000.1640.55
Totals401011
Pitchers - NYYIPHRERBBKHRERA
Rodón11000103.12
Totals1100010
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
