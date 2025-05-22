Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 22

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees are set to meet up for the finale of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. New York comes into this game with a great deal of momentum as they are looking to complete the three-game sweep.

Texas entered play with a record of 25-25 on the year, while New York has been a much better team at 29-19. These are two teams with dreams of playing in the postseason, and they could meet up in the postseason.

Veteran Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Texas Rangers and he is facing off against Carlos Rodon.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Texas Rangers 0 New York Yankees 0

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees: Player Stats

Texas Rangers

Batters - TEX AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS HaggertyCF 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.286 0.81 LangfordLF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.247 0.8 Jung, Jo3B 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.289 0.801 Burger1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.226 0.68 Semien2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.178 0.507 HeimDH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.268 0.747 García, AdRF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.218 0.65 HigashiokaC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.225 0.595 Duran, ESS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.138 0.333 Totals 4 0 1 0 0 1

Pitchers - TEX IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Eovaldi 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1.59 Totals 1 1 0 0 1 1 0

New York Yankees

Batters - NYY AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS GrishamCF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.266 0.935 JudgeDH 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.402 1.248 BellingerRF 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.262 0.802 Goldschmidt1B 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.343 0.887 DomínguezLF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.239 0.773 VolpeSS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.237 0.756 EscarraC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.189 0.677 Vivas2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.156 0.438 Peraza, O3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.164 0.55 Totals 4 0 1 0 1 1

Pitchers - NYY IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Rodón 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 3.12 Totals 1 1 0 0 0 1 0

